Angola Remote Monitoring Update, October 2022

Poor households in the southwest are expected to intensify livelihood strategies through January 2023
Key Messages
-
Across most of the country, rural households face Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes as they continue consuming their own production from the 2021/22 harvest. In parts of Namibe, Cunene, and Huìla provinces, poor households are experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions after facing consecutive poor harvests, depleted food reserves, declining herd sizes, and limited income opportunities due to drought.
-
As of late October, a normal seasonal onset of rains has occurred across most of the country, except for the coastal strip and the lower southern areas. Average rainfall is likely across much of Angola from October to December. The cost of fertilizer continues to rise, keeping it out of the reach of many poor households for the 2022/23 agricultural season. Subsidized fertilizer is improving access for farmers limited by elevated fertilizer prices.
-
Oil revenues continue to bolster the exchange rate of the kwanza, allowing the government to increase food subsidies and curb imported inflation for food items. These measures have resulted in declining or stabilizing prices for REA food products, including beans, soybean oil, maize flour, sugar, wheat flour, chicken, and rice.
-
From November 2022 to May 2023, poor households in parts of the southwest will continue intensifying their typical livelihoods strategies earlier than normal due to the depletion of their food reserves and significantly below-average income from the 2021/22 harvesting labor. Many pastoral households that migrated with their livestock for better pastures have yet to return to their homes and may not participate in land preparation and planting for the 2022/23 season. As more households continue to rely on markets, lower-than-normal purchasing power will continue to drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in these areas throughout the outlook period. Food insecurity is expected to improve slightly in January as some households begin to access horticultural harvests, and during the main harvest period in the southwest (March-May 2023).