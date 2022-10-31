Angola Remote Monitoring Update, October 2022

Poor households in the southwest are expected to intensify livelihood strategies through January 2023

Key Messages

Across most of the country, rural households face Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes as they continue consuming their own production from the 2021/22 harvest. In parts of Namibe, Cunene, and Huìla provinces, poor households are experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions after facing consecutive poor harvests, depleted food reserves, declining herd sizes, and limited income opportunities due to drought.

As of late October, a normal seasonal onset of rains has occurred across most of the country, except for the coastal strip and the lower southern areas. Average rainfall is likely across much of Angola from October to December. The cost of fertilizer continues to rise, keeping it out of the reach of many poor households for the 2022/23 agricultural season. Subsidized fertilizer is improving access for farmers limited by elevated fertilizer prices.

Oil revenues continue to bolster the exchange rate of the kwanza, allowing the government to increase food subsidies and curb imported inflation for food items. These measures have resulted in declining or stabilizing prices for REA food products, including beans, soybean oil, maize flour, sugar, wheat flour, chicken, and rice.