Angola Remote Monitoring Update, June 2022

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is expected to prevail for drought-affected households in the southwest through January 2023

KEY MESSAGES

Across most of the country, households are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes as they consume recently harvested crops and participate in planting for the nacas season. National production estimates for the 2021/22 agricultural season are near the five-year average and above last year.

In the southwest, parts of Namibe, Cunene, and Huila provinces are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions as a result of below-average production due to consecutive years of severe drought. Poor households in these areas have access to limited income from harvesting labor and pastoral activities, reduced or no access to ownproduced crops, and are relying on markets for food purchases.

In some areas, households are participating second season or nacas planting activities, but below-average soil moisture conditions in the southwest and limited access to inputs will hinder nacas planting and harvests during the outlook period. A normal start to the 2022/23 main cropping season is expected in October, while below-average rainfall is likely in northern parts of the country, and average to above-average rainfall is likely across the rest of the country.

Improved oil revenues continue to bolster the national economy and strengthen the value of the Kwanza, curbing imported inflation for food items. Future COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing supply chain disruptions in China could potentially slow down the uptake of Angolan crude.