Angola Remote Monitoring Update, April 2022

Crop losses in southwesternAngola from consecutive droughts

KEY MESSAGES

• Well distributed and average to above-average rainfall in central and northern Angola throughout the current 2021/2022 agricultural season will put national crop production above last year’s and near the five-year average due to increased yields. Income from agricultural labor is likely to be average.

• In southern Angola, last year’s (2020/2021) agricultural season faced one of the worst droughts in the last 40 years, negatively impacting livelihoods and food security. This year’s rainfall (2021/2022) was slow to start and inconsistent, and after several consecutive months of below-average performance, moisture and rainfall deficits define the conditions in the southwest provinces, in particular: Namibe, Cunene, and parts of Huíla. Crop production and pastoral activities will be compromised and, therefore, income from harvesting labor is expected to be significantly below average.

• A reduction in inflation over the past several months is strengthening the value of the Kwanza, as well as increasing purchasing power for consumers, which allows the government to reduce the cost of imported goods to consumers. The recent rise in oil prices is boosting export revenues, which is likely to eventually generate new skilled employment opportunities, along with increased government spending. A renewed flow of economic activities is expected in the wake of pandemic restrictions.

• Due to consecutive droughts over the past two agricultural seasons, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food security outcomes are likely to persist until at least May 2022, when the harvest brings moderate improvements. Cunene, Huíla, Namibe, and Cuando Cubango are of highest concern, where poor households have limited to no access to own-produced crops and are entirely reliant on markets, yet with lower-than-normal purchasing power.

• From June to September, in Namibe, Cunene, and southern Huíla where production prospects are very poor, households will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. With production prospects relatively better in Cuando Cubango, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected with the arrival of the harvest.