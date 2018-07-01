Angola records increase in malaria in 2018

The information was released Friday in Luanda by National Coordinator of the Programme to Fight against Malaria, José Franco Martins.

José Franco Martins said to the press after addressing the topic on malaria in Angola, at two-day course designed for trainers on Communication for Changing of behavious, sponsored by the Global Fund.

The official said that the increase in cases occurred in almost all country's provinces.

According to him, in some cases it occurred in major proportion than in the other provinces, mainly in Benguela, Huambo, Uíge, Bié and Cuanza Norte.

He stressed that figures tend to rise, as malaria increases in the rainy season, poor environmental sanitation, some limitations in control interventions and some breakdowns of vector control products.

The official guaranteed that the sector is working to ensure better treatment, especially this time the cases decrease.

He pointed malaria as the main cause of infant and child mortality rate with stress to pregnant women.

The event is aimed at capacity-building the participants, disseminating the strategic plan and reinforcing communication on behaviour change on malaria in the country.