Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, May 2021

Highlights

Significant reduction in rainfall registered in April 2021 in the provinces of Namibe, Huíla, Cunene and Cuando Cubango compared to March 2021.

Northern provinces continued to experience heavy rains between April and early May.

After a long period of drought, provinces that were earlier considered critical now close the rainy season with the vegetation cover equal to or above average.

Methodology

The analysis is based on the data from remote rainfall monitoring and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) available at WFP-VAM DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). NDVI is an indicator of vegetation cover and, therefore, can be used to predict agricultural production and pasture conditions, as well as to monitor drought. For each geographical region, the rainfall and NDVI data are analysed comparing the values of the normal situation (average values) with the values observed at the present time. The analysis assumes that there is no other phenomenon, such as fires, which can affect vegetation in addition to the climate