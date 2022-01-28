Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, January 2022 [EN/PT]

Highlights

Southern provinces were the most affected by the shortage of rain in December 2021.

Lowest levels of vegetation cover in the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Namibe, Huíla and Cunene and the coastal zone of Cuanza Sul.

Above average rainfall in northwest Angola and parts of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Huíla and Moxico provinces.

Methodology

The report analyzes rainfall and vegetation cover trends based on the remote rainfall monitoring and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) available on the World Food Programme's DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). The NDVI is an indicator of vegetation cover; therefore, it can be used to predict agricultural production and grazing conditions as well as to monitor drought. For each geographic region, the precipitation and NDVI data are analyzed by comparing the normal situation values (average values) with the values observed in the present season. The analysis assumes that there is no other phenomenon, such as fires, that could affect vegetation in addition to the climate.

Rainy Season Performance

In December 2021, the southern provinces of Angola were the most affected by the lack of rainfall, namely the eastern part of Namibe province, the south of Huíla province, Cunene province and the southwest of Cuando Cubango province, which received 40 % to 60% of average precipitation. While in the northeast and northwest of Angola, some parts of the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Huíla and Moxico, received average or above-average rainfall. It is worth noting that some parts of Bengo, Kwanza Norte, Malanje, Uige, Luanda, Kwanza Sul received more than 180% of the average rainfall.

For the months of November and December 2021, the balance continues to show that the situation in the provinces of Namibe, Huíla, Cunene and Cuando Cubango was the most critical, with these areas receiving 60% to 80% of the average rainfall, while the northeast provinces, including parts of Moxico,

Lunda Norte, Benguela and Cuanza Sul, continued with above-average rainfall.