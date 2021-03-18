Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, February 2021 [EN/PT]

Highlights

• In most provinces precipitation started in the normal period with normal to slightly below normal levels in the first two months.

• From December 2020 significantly below average rainfall has been registered in the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Namibe and Huíla.

• Above average rainfall in the last two months in the provinces of Cabinda, Uíge, Moxico and Cuando Cubango.

• Vegetation coverage below the average and with a decreasing trend until the middle of February 2021 in the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Namibe and Huíla.

Metodology

The analysis is based on the data from remote rainfall monitoring and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) available at WFP-VAM DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). NDVI is an indicator of vegetation cover and, therefore, can be used to predict agricultural production and pasture conditions, as well as to monitor drought. For each geographical region, the rainfall and NDVI data are analysed comparing the values of the normal situation (average values) with the values observed at the present time. The analysis assumes that there is no other phenomenon, such as fires, which can affect vegetation in addition to the climate.