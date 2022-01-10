Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, December 2021

Highlights

• Provinces of Zaíre, Uíge, Bengo, Luanda, Cuanza Norte, Malange and Cuanza Sul had 90% to 120% of normal rainfall in November 2021.

• Provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Bié, Moxico, Huila and Cuando Cubango had less than 80% of the average rainfall in November 2021.

• Provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Namibe, Huila and Cunene provinces, the most affected by drought in 2020/2021, had below-average vegetation cover in October and November 2021.