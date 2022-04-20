Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, April 2022

Highlights

• Provinces of Namibe, Huila, and western Cunene with less than 80% of average precipitation in March 2022.

• Coastal zone of Benguela and Namibe with vegetation cover much below average.

• Provinces of Huambo, Namibe, Huila, and Cunene with below average vegetation cover since the beginning of the rainy season.

Methodology

The report analyzes rainfall and vegetation cover trends based on the remote rainfall monitoring and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) available on the World Food Programme's DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). The NDVI is an indicator of vegetation cover; therefore, it can be used to predict agricultural production and grazing conditions as well as to monitor drought. For each geographic region, the precipitation and NDVI data are analyzed by comparing the normal situation values (average values) with the values observed in the present season. The analysis assumes that there is no other phenomenon, such as fires, that could affect vegetation in addition to the climate.

Rainy Season Performance

In March 2022, almost the entire country recorded accumulated rainfall above 100 mm with the exception of the coastal area of the province of Namibe, southwest region of Cunene province, and the western part of Luanda province. Comparing the precipitation observed last March with the average of the last 20 years, the data indicates that the coastal area of Namibe received 40% to 60% of average rainfall, the province of Huila, the western part of Cunene, southwest of Benguela and some regions of the provinces of Zaire, Bengo and Luanda received between 60% to 80% of average precipitation.

The precipitation balance for the last two months (February and March) indicates that the provinces of Zaire, Bengo, Luanda and the northeastern part of Lunda Norte had 60% to 80% of average precipitation. In the province of Huila, almost all municipalities received below average precipitation.