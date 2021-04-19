Angola - Rainy Season Monitoring, April 2021 [EN/PT]

Highlights

• Increase in precipitation in March 2021 compared to February 2021.

• Vegetation coverage below average but with an increasing trend from the beginning of March 2021.

Methodology

The analysis is based on the data from remote rainfall monitoring and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) available at WFP-VAM DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). NDVI is an indicator of vegetation cover and, therefore, can be used to predict agricultural production and pasture conditions, as well as to monitor drought. For each geographical region, the rainfall and NDVI data are analysed comparing the values of the normal situation (average values) with the values observed at the present time. The analysis assumes that there is no other phenomenon, such as fires, which can affect vegetation in addition to the climate.