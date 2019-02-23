23 Feb 2019

Angola: Rain kills four in Luanda

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 23 Feb 2019 View Original

Luanda - Four people died following the rain that hit the country’s capital, Luanda, since Thursday 9pm until dawn Friday, according to a provisional balance.

The source also quoted one temporary bridge as having collapsed as the result of the flood that also destroyed hundreds of houses.

The Two deaths occurred in the Rasta neighborhood, Kilamba Kiaxi municipality, and the two others in Boavista, in Luanda's Ingombota district, when the residences collapsed.

Speaking to the press, the director of Luanda Government Office of Technical and Infrastructure Service (GPL), Osvaldo do Amaral, said that the work on the drainage ditch, that links the collapsed bridge, has been paralyzed.

Earlier February, the rain destroyed 711 homes, in addition to schools, medical centers, but no victims have reported.

With more than six million inhabitants, Luanda province comprises municipality of Luanda, Cazenga, Cacuaco, Viana, Belas, Icolo e Bengo e Quiçama.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.