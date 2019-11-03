Angola must have national plan to monitor burnings

Luanda - A national monitoring and warning plan on burning at national level should be set up to mitigate its effects on climate change, said Friday, the Environment Ministry's director of the Center for Tropical Ecology and Climate Change, Joaquim Laureano.

Speaking about “Wildfires and forest fires”, in the framework of the workshop on journalism and sustainable environment, he stressed that this plan will allow us to predict, to know, and monitor where they occur, their intensity, damage, mitigate their effects and take action, recovery of degraded ecosystems.

The head of the center installed in Huambo said that the burnings contribute to the destruction of vegetation cover, landscapes, death of animals, emergence of ravines, among other aspects.