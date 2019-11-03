03 Nov 2019

Angola must have national plan to monitor burnings

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original

Luanda - A national monitoring and warning plan on burning at national level should be set up to mitigate its effects on climate change, said Friday, the Environment Ministry's director of the Center for Tropical Ecology and Climate Change, Joaquim Laureano.

Speaking about “Wildfires and forest fires”, in the framework of the workshop on journalism and sustainable environment, he stressed that this plan will allow us to predict, to know, and monitor where they occur, their intensity, damage, mitigate their effects and take action, recovery of degraded ecosystems.

The head of the center installed in Huambo said that the burnings contribute to the destruction of vegetation cover, landscapes, death of animals, emergence of ravines, among other aspects.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.