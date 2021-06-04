Angola: Monthly Refugee Population Statistics, Lovua Refugee Settlement, May 2021 [EN/PT]

OVERVIEW

This report comprises active refugee population originating from DRC Kasai region registered by UNHCR with address in Lovua Refugee Settlement until 31st May 2021.

UNHCR is responsible for biometric registration of 2017 Kasai refugees in coordination with the Government of Angola.

Highlights - 100% of 2017 Kasai refugee population was granted refugee status upon arrival.

- 100% of refugees registered by UNHCR are issued with household documents.

- 100% of refugees registered and residing in Lovua Settlement receive food assistance from WFP.

- Births and deaths are recorded weekly.

- UNHCR proGres database is used for documentation, case management and planning purposes.