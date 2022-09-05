Angola: Monthly Refugee Population Statistics, 2017 Kasai Active Refugee Population, August 2022 [EN/PT]

OVERVIEW

In 2017, around 35,000 Congolese refugees fled conflict and violence from Kasai region in DRC to Lunda Norte Province in Angola, leading UNHCR and the Government of Angola to declare an emergency situation. Lovua settlement was then established on Sep 2017.Since then, the 2017 Kasai refugees, as they are referred to, have been granted asylum and provided with assistance and protection mainly in Lovua Refugee Settlement and other neighbouring areas.

This report comprises active refugee population originating from DRC Kasai region as registered by UNHCR until 31st August 2022.