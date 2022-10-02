Angola Key Message Update: Early onset of the lean season is expected in southwestern areas (September 2022)

Key Messages

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity is expected across most of the country from September to January. Markets have adequate supplies and most households have sufficient income for market purchases or are consuming their own production. Subsidized rice, beans, wheat, and corn flour are available through the Strategic Food Reserve (REA). The area planted for the second season or nacas is below-average due to reduced rainfall, groundwater, and river levels. Households typically consume maize, potatoes, beans, onions, cabbage, carrots and, peppers from the nacas harvest from late October to mid-march.

In southwestern areas, decreased purchasing power among poor households continues to drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes. Poor agricultural and agro-pastoralist households in Huila, Cunene, and Namibe have reduced or no access to their own-produced crops. Instead, they are relying on markets for food purchases. Many are intensifying typical livelihood strategies for income through the sale of small animals and the production and sale of alcohol from wild fruit production. There are anecdotal reports of increasing food prices in these areas due to increased transport costs and low supplies. These areas expect an earlier-than-normal start of the lean season in September/October. As food prices continue to increased, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes will likely continue through January. Delays in humanitarian food assistance in Huila and Cunene continue. After suspending operations for two months, assistance is expected to restart in October. While food commodities were distributed in the first cycle, WFP will be transitioning to vouchers during the second assistance cycle in October.

For the upcoming 2022/23 agricultural season, below-average rainfall and a slow start of the season are expected for much of the country. Low sales of subsidized seed and fertilizer are reported in the southern region due to poor households being unable to afford them due to below-average income reserves. Fertilizer prices increased in 2022, and in August, prices were well above-average as supplies remained limited due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Agro-pastoralist households in the southwest participating in livestock migration are unlikely to return in time for the beginning of the 2022/23 cropping season.