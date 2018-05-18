Angola: Inter-Agency Operational Update – DRC Situation (4 May 2018)

Registration of newborns resumed in Lóvua. On Wednesdays, a team from the civil registry will be registering newborn refugees in the settlement.

A Joint Assessment Mission by authorities and partners is on-going until the end of May. The findings will allow the redesign of emergency food-security and nutritional response beyond July 2018.

The borehole drilling has started in Lóvua settlement after a fourmonth delay.

KEY FIGURES

77% of Congolese refugees from Kasai in Angola are women and children

35,411 Biometrically registered Congolese refugees in Lunda Norte Province. Total of 23,230 refugees are currently receiving food assistance.

50,000 Inter-agency planning figure for Congolese refugees by the end of the year.

Operational Context

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered the internal displacement of some 1.4 million persons and the flight of over 35,000 refugees into Lunda Norte Province, Angola.

The Government of Angola (GoA) has an open door policy to welcome Congolese nationals fleeing as a result of the conflict. However new arrivals have significantly decreased since July 2017.

As the situation remains volatile in the Kasai region with rising numbers of internally displaced people, humanitarian agencies in Angola maintain the 2017 response planning figure of 50,000 refugees until end of December 2018. UNHCR is not currently facilitating voluntary repatriation of Congolese refugees from Lunda Norte Province to their country of origin.

The interagency humanitarian response for the Congolese refugees launched a new appeal for funding to cover the areas of protection, emergency shelter, livelihoods, food security and nutrition, non-food items, water, sanitation, hygiene, health including mental health, and education until the end of 2018.

Currently, 13,439 Congolese refugees (3,332 families) are residing in Lóvua settlement.