Angola: Inter-Agency Operational Update – DRC Situation (08 February 2018)

The relocation process of refugees registered in Cacanda reception centre has ended. 10,749 DRC refugees have been relocated and currently reside in Lóvua settlement.

DRC refugees have expressed concern over planned voluntary repatriation by DRC and Angolan authorities citing security reasons.

Another cleaning campaign took place in Lóvua settlement. Monthly cleaning sessions have been planned.

Operational Context

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered the internal displacement of some 1.4 million persons and the flight of over 35,000 refugees into Lunda Norte Province, Angola. The Emergency Relief Coordinator declared an Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) System-Wide L3 Emergency Response for DRC focusing on the Kasai region, Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces on 20 October for a period of six months.

Despite the Government of Angola’s (GoA) open door policy to welcome Congolese nationals fleeing as a result of the conflict, new arrivals have significantly decreased since July 2017. The operation continues to register additional arrivals under family reunification.

As the situation remains volatile in the Kasai region with rising numbers of internally displaced people, humanitarian agencies in Angola maintain the 2017 response planning figure of 50,000 refugees by end of December 2018. The interagency humanitarian response for the Congolese refugees covers the areas of protection, emergency shelter, livelihoods, food security and nutrition, non-food items, water, sanitation, hygiene, health including mental health, and education until the end of 2018.

Refugees registered in Mussungue and Cacanda reception centres have been successfully relocated to the new settlement in Lóvua; the relocation of those living with host communities in Dundo, including those who moved to Cacanda, is scheduled to be completed by end of March 2018. Currently, 10,749 Congolese refugees (2,664 families) are residing in the settlement.