Angola: Inter-Agency Operational Update (14 November - 17 December 2018)

2,263 individuals have been relocated from urban areas to Lovua settlement during the reporting period.

Construction of transitional shelters is in progress and so far a total of 2,770 transitional shelters have been built

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered the internal displacement of some 1.4 million persons and the flight of over 35,000 refugees into Lunda Norte Province of Angola.

The Government of Angola (GoA) in principle has an open door policy to welcome Congolese nationals fleeing as a result of the conflict. However new arrivals significantly decreased since July 2017.

As the situation remains volatile in the Kasai region with rising numbers of internally displaced people, humanitarian agencies in Angola maintain the 2017 response planning figure of 50,000 refugees until end of December 2018. UNHCR is not currently promoting voluntary repatriation of Congolese refugees from Lunda Norte Province to their country of origin.

The situation at the DRC border with Angola remains complex as a consequence of the Kasai conflict, the expulsion of 400,000 irregular Congolese migrants and the uncertain situation surrounding the DRC elections.