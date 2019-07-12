Angola: Inter-Agency Operational Update (1 – 31 May 2019)

The intentions survey regarding Congolese return to the DRC took place in Lovua settlement from 9 to 20 May.

Joint Livelihoods Strategy was launched in May, through common efforts by different partners working in Lovua settlement .

KEY INDICATORS

75% of Congolese refugees from Kasai in Angola are women and children.

36,679 Biometrically registered Congolese refugees in Lunda Norte Province. A total of 23,795 refugees are currently receiving food assistance.

53,000 Inter-agency planning figure for Congolese refugees by the end of 2019.

Update on Achievements

Operational Context

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered the internal displacement of some 1.4 million persons and the flight of over 35,000 refugees into Lunda Norte Province, Angola. From August 2017, however, the number of new arrivals decreased sharply. In 2018, the refugee population in Lunda Norte only increased as a result of births and family reunification.

Refugees from Kasai were initially accommodated in two overcrowded transit centres in Dundo town, as well as throughout host communities in and around urban areas. The Government of Angola (GoA) therefore identified an area of land, the Lóvua Settlement, some 95 kms from Dundo town, for refugee occupation. In August 2017, the GoA, and partners began relocating refugees to this site. By 19 January 2019, when relocation ended, over 19,700 refugees had been transferred to the Lóvua Settlement. In October 2018, the GoA initiated an operation to tackle illegal diamond mining, called Operação Transparência (Operation Transparency). During the exercise over 400,000 Congolese nationals were expelled from Angola. Although the operation did not target refugees, some 1,500 in Lunda Norte Province were caught up in the exercise and returned to the DRC.

This prompted a surge in relocation to the Lóvua Settlement as refugees accommodated there were at less risk of being sent back to the DRC.

Most refugees in Lóvua Settlement celebrated the election of the new President of the DRC in January 2019 with whom they share ethnic and cultural ties. Since then, some refugees have approached partners requesting return to the DRC. To address this, an “intentions survey” was conducted in May 2019, with analysis of the findings currently ongoing.

Inter-Agency partners have been working to ensure protection, build resilience among refugee communities and promote peaceful coexistence between refugees and the host population. The main priorities for 2019 are: (i) to transition from emergency to development; ii) to strengthen refugee and host communities’ leadership structures; and (iii) to support refugees and host communities on livelihood activities.