Angola: Inter-Agency Operational Update (04 September 2018)

Context

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered the internal displacement of some 1.4 million persons and the flight of over 35,000 refugees into Lunda Norte Province, Angola.

The Government of Angola (GoA) has an open door policy to welcome Congolese nationals fleeing as a result of the conflict. However, new arrivals have significantly decreased since July 2017. As the situation remains volatile in the Kasai region with rising numbers of internally displaced people, humanitarian agencies in Angola maintain the 2017 response planning figure of 50,000 refugees until end of December 2018. Voluntary repatriation of Congolese refugees from Lunda Norte province to their country of origin is not currently being promoted.

The interagency humanitarian response for the Congolese refugees launched an appeal for funding to cover the areas of protection, emergency shelter, livelihoods, food security and nutrition, nonfood items, water, sanitation, hygiene, health (including mental health), and education until the end of 2018. Currently, 13,669 Congolese refugees (3,353 families) are residing in the Lóvua settlement.