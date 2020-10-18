Angola: Integrated campaign to vaccinate over 900,000 children

Caxito - At least 960,000 children are expected to be vaccinated in seven provinces during an integrated vaccination campaign against Polio, Vitamin A, and Measles/Rubella.

The campaign running until October 24 will cover the provinces of Cabinda, Bengo, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico and Uíge.

A total of 460 teams involving 4,800 people, mostly health technicians have been involved in the campaign that kicked off on October 16.

According to the Extended Vaccination Program coordinator, Alda de Sousa, said 565,759 polio vaccines and 960,420 Vitamin A vaccines have been made available.

Alda da Sousa emphasized that the vaccine against measles/Rubella will be given only in the places where cases are registered.

The last integrated vaccination campaign against Polio, Vitamin A, Measles and Rubella which took place in September of this year in the provinces of Namibe, Cunene, Huila, Cuando Cubango, Huambo, Bié, Zaire and Benguela had an average coverage of 76 per cent.