04 Oct 2019

Angola: Govt reiterates fight against drought in southern region

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original

Luanda - The situation in drought-hit region of the southern Angola will be tackled soon, assured the State Secretary of Interior for Technical Assurance.

Salvador Rodrigues pointed to combined effort involving the Government, private institutions and international organisations.

Speaking to the press at the food delivery ceremony made by the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Angola on Thursday in Viana Municipality, the official said that the products delivered to the Presidency of Republic of Angola, through the Fire-Fighter Department, has come to reinforce the aid from the other institutions, both national and foreign.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Angola, Khaleol Bem Ghleita, said that the initiative is part of the joint cooperation between the countries, aimed at mitigating the drought in some southern provinces.

In view of the good relations between the countries, in all sectors, the Sharjah Charity Association made donations to 350 families, he stressed.

He said, on the other hand, that this donation that marks the beginning for future support demonstrates the special relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Angola.

The donation comprises 350 bags of rice, the same quantities of beans and 25-liter containers of cooking oil.

The ceremony was also witnessed by the Deputy Commander of Fire-Fighter Department, commissioner José Horácio da Silva.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.