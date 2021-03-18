Angola

Angola - Flash floods (INAMET Angola, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2021)

  • On 16 March, flash floods triggered by heavy rain affected Luanda City Capital (north-western Angola), resulting in fatalities and damage.
  • According to media, five people died, three are missing and a number of individuals have been displaced across the municipalities of Luanda. At least 1,770 residents have been affected and 554 houses were damaged by floodwater.
  • Several water lines in Luanda have been obstructed due to the amount of solid waste carried by floods.
  • More rain with thunderstorms is expected over Luanda on 18-19 March.

