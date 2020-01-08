Angola - Flash flood (Government of Angola, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2020)
Flash floods hit Luanda Province (north-western Angola) on 4 January, resulting in casualties.
The Government of Angola has reported 1 death in Viana Municipality, while at least 250 families have been affected. More than 200 houses have been flooded across the municipalities of Talatona, Viana, and Cazenga.
Floods were reported across Cuanza Sul Province on 5 January, injuring 1 person and damaging more than 200 buildings, including a hospital.
Heavy rain will continue to affect most of Angola over 9-10 January.