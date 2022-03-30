Angola: Drought - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRAO007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update seeks two months no cost extension timeframe (new end date: 31 May 2022) to enable IFRC and Cruz Vermelha de Angola (CVA) conclude the procurement process for food parcel, WASH items to support 500 HH most vulnerable and affected by drought in the southern provinces of Huila, Cunene and Namibe. It is also to allow the IFRC and CVA teams finalise the detailed needs assessment.

The requested additional period is due to operational challenges experienced during the operation such as delayed on deployments and procurement processes. No additional allocation is requested, and the initial budget of CHF 159,708 will be implemented within the new time frame.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Angola is facing the worst recorded drought in 40 years. IPC analysis for October 2021 to March 2022 indicates that about 1.58 million people are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, of which 42% are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 15% in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). These people face difficulties in accessing food or are only able to meet the minimum food requirements through crisis and/or emergency coping strategies.

On 7 December, UNICEF published a call for Humanitarian Action for Children, alerting that an estimated 7.3 million people in Angola are facing food and nutrition insecurity due to climate shocks and about 3.9 million children are in need of assistance.

SARCOF-25 report indicates that during the December to January period, the country is projected to experience normal to above normal rainfall. This however is characterized by food shortages and increased incidences of high acute malnutrition which is projected to lead to further deterioration and a shift in phase from the current classification.

A DREF operation was launched to provide relief to 2.500 people (500 families) affected in the three provinces of Huila, Cunene and Namibe, South of Angola for a period of 03 months.

Recent data shows that part of the country is still experiencing fairly severe drought with potential impact on agricultural production while other parts of the country are showing good vegetation health. Despite this past month’s increased rain, long-term rainfall deficits (since December 2021) and deteriorated vegetation conditions persisted. Cunene, Huila, and Namibe are part of those areas. The picture below shows the severity of the situation in the country. Considering the Last FEWS Net report of 17 march 2022 also showing that poor rainfall in southwestern Angola as well as in others countries, the population could expect an increase of drought situation raised since december 2021. To be notes that all the targeted provinces in this operation are all based in the southern Angola. Cunene, Huila, and Namibe. The potential impact of this situation remains an important risk on population livelihood and food security in the southwestern regions and the other affected areas in the country.