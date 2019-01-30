30 Jan 2019

Angola: Drought in Cunene requires immediate solutions

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original

Ondjiva - The drought situation in the province of Cunene requires concrete and immediate solutions to reach the population affected by water shortages, said Tuesday in Ondjiva the Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

The official made these remarks in a meeting with members of the local government and the Civil Protection and Fire Service, as part of a visit to Cunene to assess the drought, stating that the situation is critical, challenging and requires more pragmatism and action.

Among the immediate measures, he pointed out the repair and opening of water holes in the most critical areas.

Adão de Almeida stressed that the measures should bring immediate solutions, with emphasis to serve the population in the water supply and then structuring actions, tackling the problems in their depth.

The drought in Cunene is frequent, so the projects must be implemented with a view to ending the regular emergencies due to the lack of rain and a sustainable program, said the official.

Adão de Almeida also stressed that all the solutions found will be presented to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in order to guarantee the necessary support for its effective implementation.

