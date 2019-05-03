1 billion Kwanzas granted for Namibe drought victims

Moçâmedes - The Angolan government has in first phase released one billion Kwanzas to drill 37 holes of water, food supplies, medicine and medical assistance and fuels to support drought-affected populations in Namibe province.

The Executive program for the province of Namibe provides for the provision of 2 billion kwanzas.

According to the governor of the Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, 28 percent of the population of Namibe, in a universe of about 850,000 inhabitants, is affected by this cyclical phenomenon in this region.

Carlos Cruz informed that the government will monitor and control the destination of the amounts in question, as they are being managed through the related organs created for this purpose at the level of the municipalities.

The plan is not limited only to spontaneous support, but to find solutions to stop the palliative actions and to resolve the situation.

The governor, who calls the situation in the south of the country alarming, added that, with state-of-the-art technology, river currents can be overflowed to supply the most critical areas of Namibe, Cunene and Huila.