Pathways for Adaptation and Resilience in the Pacific Small Island developing States - Subregional Report

Pathways to Adaptation and Resilience in the Pacific takes forward analysis of the Asia Pacific Disaster Report 2021 and showcases how the subregion is being affected by various risk parameters, and where new hotspots of exposure and vulnerability to climate-induced, cascading multi-hazard scenarios are being created. Moving forward, ESCAP recommends that the Pacific implements customized adaptation and resilience pathways with emphasis on risk-informed development policies and investments, technological innovations and subregional cooperation approaches. These measures can accelerate the progress of countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.