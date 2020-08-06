Pacific - Shipping operations, updated 6 August 2020

This weekly bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID19 on Pacific shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin is circulated each Thursday.

Overview

Matson NZ have announced a return to their three-vessel schedule with an eleven day frequency, commencing August 14. Matson had temporarily reduced services due to the impact of COVID19.

The latest 14 day lock-down in Port Moresby, PNG is not expected to have a major impact on shipping operations.

The Nauru Maritime and Port Authority introduced the new Nauru Shipping Line on 24 July. It is due to commence services in August.

Difficulties in facilitating crew change continue to be one of the most pressing issues facing the global shipping industry. This has generated additional complications and costs for shipping companies. Limited crew changes are being conducted in Fiji and New Zealand. Globally there is a huge back-log of ships' crew who have either completed their contracts on board or are onshore waiting to join ships.

No PICTs are currently reporting food security issues, or fuel shortages due to interrupted shipping supply, as far as we are aware.