Pacific - Shipping operations update, 6 October 2020

This bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID19 on Pacific shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin will now be circulated monthly.

Overview

Cargo volumes are expected to increase during the fourth quarter. This is the regular peak season in the Pacific region.

Difficulties in facilitating crew change continue to be one of the most pressing issues facing the global shipping industry.

This has generated additional complications and costs for shipping companies. Limited crew changes are being conducted in Fiji, Guam, Australia and New Zealand. Globally there is a huge back-log of ships' crew who have either completed their contracts on board or are onshore waiting to join ships.

No PICTs are currently reporting food security issues, or fuel shortages due to interrupted shipping supply, as far as we are aware.