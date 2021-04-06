American Samoa + 20 more

Pacific - Shipping operations update, 6 April 2021

This bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID-19 on Pacific shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin will now be circulated monthly.

Overview

  • UN Bodies call for seafarers and aviation workers to be given priority access to vaccines

  • Massive congestion in European and Asian ports anticipated due to resolved Suez Canal blockage

