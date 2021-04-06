American Samoa + 20 more
Pacific - Shipping operations update, 6 April 2021
Attachments
This bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID-19 on Pacific shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin will now be circulated monthly.
Overview
UN Bodies call for seafarers and aviation workers to be given priority access to vaccines
Massive congestion in European and Asian ports anticipated due to resolved Suez Canal blockage