Flash Flood Watch in effect through Monday for American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa, through Monday afternoon.

An active monsoon trough produced numerous to occasional showers with embedded thunderstorms Saturday afternoon is expected to continue to do so through the early hours Sunday.

Flash flooding conditions in low lying areas and on roadways are possible. Also, landslides and mudslides are highly probable along steep slopes and mountainous areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect. The active monsoon trough across the Samoan islands will continue to bring strong and gusty northerly winds through Sunday afternoon. This trough is forecast to drift southward through Monday.

IMPACTS

Strong and gusty downslope winds may down shallow-rooted trees and blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

