Declaration of Continued Public Health Emergency in American Samoa (February 27, 2020)

WHEREAS. the Office of the Governor and the Department of Health remain prepared to take all necessary measures to protect the health and welfare of residents of American Samoa; and

WHEREAS. the measles remain a threat to public health as well as the global outbreak of the 20l9 Novel Coronavirus: and

WHEREAS. the Novel Coronavirus presents unique Challenges because of the lack of a cure or vaccine and necessitates a ﬂexible response to ensure that the health ofthe people of American Samoa are protected: and

WHEREAS. previous declarations have been issued for the measles and Novel Coronavirus in an attempt to protect the health of the people of American Samoa: and

WHEREAS. this declaration is a continuation of previous declarations and fully incorporates the facts set forth in those prior declarations: and

THEREFORE, I. Lolo M. Moliga, Governor of American Samoa. declare a continuation of the public health emergency initially declared on November I3. 2019 and extended on December 8. 2019. January 6. 2020. and January 29.2020 and authorize the Department of Health to utilize all necessary powers under the American Samoa Emergency Health Powers Act to contain the measles outbreak and the threat of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The state of emergency declared on December 8.2019 is extended concurrently.

Pursuant to A.S.C.A. 13.0307 and 26.0l05. I further declare that:

All policies from the January 29. 2020 Declaration regarding OK Boards. Entry Permit Waivers, and transit permits remain in full effect. The public is again advised that entry permits may be denied even if all documentation is provided due to the current heightened risk. Exceptions may be made for necessary health professionals on a case by case basis to assist in efforts to combat the spread of disease.

The Director of the Department of Health is tasked with updating Travel Advisories with entry, screening, and quarantine policies for travelers on an as—needed basis. Each Travel Advisory is incorporated into this Declaration as if fully set fonh herein. including the February 7.2020 advisory, and may supersede any previous policy. The public is advised that these policies are to be strictly adhered to in every circumstance to ensure the public‘s health and safety. All travelers. regardless of citizenship status. are to comply with these advisories.

Quarantine and isolation policies are to be put in place by the Department of Health in consultation with LBJ Medical Center. However, ASCA 13.0215(d)(3) is suspended in part for the duration 0fthe public health emergency. In order to respect the rights of individuals but also maintain protection against the Novel Coronavirus. DOH is authorized to quarantine and isolate individuals for 14 days without notice, All other provisions of ASCA 13.0215 remain in effect.

All other emergency policies currently in effect will remain so until further notice or expiration of this extended public health emergency declaration.

This declaration will be in effect for thirty (30) days and will expire on March 26.2020.

LOLO M. MOLIGA

Governor

Dated: February 27. 2020