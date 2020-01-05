Child care facilities to re-open, with conditions

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pursuant to new information and data that has continued to be collected since the Declaration of Continued Public Health Emergency was issued by Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga on Dec. 8, 2019, Dept of Human and Social Services (DHSS) director Muavaefaatasi John Suisala, through a media release, said the majority of child care centers under the American Samoa Child Care Program are cleared to re-open Monday, January 6, 2020.

“However, to protect the health and safety of children in care and mitigate the spread of measles, only individuals with verified measles protection will be able to access child care facilities when they re-open,” Muavaefaatasi explained.

The following conditions will apply:

Only children 6 months to 13 years old whose MMR vaccinations have been verified as being current will be accepted for care. (A list will be given to each child care provider of children who are pending verification)

Children younger than 6 months old who are ineligible for an MMR outbreak dose are asked to remain at home at this time for their own safety. The Child Care Division will be contacting the parents of these infants with further information.

Only child care employees/caregivers whose MMR vaccinations have been verified shall be allowed to report to work (A list of those who have been cleared to do so will be issued to each child care provider)

According to DHSS, as of press time, 21 of 22 child care providers with over 160 MMR compliant staffers are cleared to serve 825 children (90%) with current MMR vaccinations.

Child care centers cleared to resume conditional services beginning Monday, Jan. 6th are:

Airport (Tafuna)

Boys and Girls Club of AS (Tafuna)

Blessings (Leone)

Catelaya’s (Tafuna)

Christmas (Leone)

Ds Matu’u

Ds Leone

Hope House (Tafuna)

Jacey’s (Nuuuli)

Jayce’s (Nuuuli)

Kana’s (Vaitogi)

Kiki and Sam’s (Tafuna)

Lanialofa (Pavaiai)

Levalasi (Nuuuli)

Manumalo (Malaeimi)

Miracle (Malaeloa)

Munchkins (Iliili)

Noa’s (Onesosopo)

Slickers (Pago Pago)

Sunbeam (Auto)

Victory Chapel (Pavaiai)

(Parents whose children attend Little Angels Daycare in Vailoa will be advised when the facility is cleared to resume operations)

Also, parents who have been contacted by DHSS Child Care Division employees to provide immunization cards for their kids but have not done so are reminded to submit the shot record immediately so they can be cleared for services.

“We appreciate cooperation, understanding, and assistance with ensuring that these conditions are observed so that we may continue to protect our children and prevent the spread of measles in child care settings,” Muavaefaatasi concluded.

For more information, call 633-1571/1572