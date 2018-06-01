American Samoa UHC Zika & Dengue Situation Report (May 13 – May 27, 2018)

Activity Updates and Resource Needs

Epidemiology Activities & General Updates

• Am. Samoa have not seen any ZIKV PCR positive cases since June 2016. From May 15 – 25, Hawaii State Lab released results for 113 samples tested via Zika MAC ELISA IgM testing, 10 were tested positive. Positive serology tests (IgM) for Zika was discussed and has been agreed to monitor PCR positive results. Awaiting PRNT testing. None of these patients were pregnant women.

• Continue to see a decline in the ratio of samples that test positive for Dengue Virus infection.

• Am. Samoa continuing with weekly Unified Health Command meeting to update key leaders and inter departmental/agency partners.

• Dengue outbreak has been going on for 1 year (March 2017 – Present), 40 serum samples are sent to Hawaii State Lab (HSL) weekly for confirmatory PCR testing for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya. Selection criteria for samples: samples from patients with any of the two symptoms (fever, rash, arthralgia, myalgia, headache, conjunctivitis).

• Syndromic Surveillance activities have been re-established. A Surveillance Nurse is now actively collecting data weekly, with help from LBJ Infection Control Manager.

• Am. Samoa gearing up for a campaign to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in Am. Samoa. In partnership with PIHOA, CDC, and WHO.

• Anticipating the arrival of two Epidemiology Technical Assistance on June 12. They will be in Am. Samoa for 3 weeks to assist with re-establishing/enhancing various surveillance activities.

Next Steps

• N/A

Resource Needs/Requests of PHEP

• N/A