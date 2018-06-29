American Samoa UHC Zika & Dengue Situation Report (June 10 – 24, 2018)

Activity Updates and Resource Needs

Epidemiology

Activities & General Updates

• Am. Samoa have not seen any ZIKV PCR positive cases since June 2016. From June 10 - 24, Hawaii State Lab released results for 81 samples tested via ZIKA IgM MAC ELISA, 10 were tested positive.

Positive serology tests (IgM) for Zika was discussed and has been agreed to monitor PCR positive results.

• Am. Samoa continue to see a decline in the ratio of samples that test positive for Dengue Virus infection.

• Am. Samoa continuing with weekly Unified Health Command meeting to update key leaders and inter departmental/agency partners.

• Dengue outbreak has been ongoing since March 2017. 40 serum samples are sent to Hawaii State Lab (HSL) weekly for confirmatory PCR testing for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya. Selection criteria for samples: samples from patients with any of the two symptoms (fever, rash, arthralgia, myalgia, headache, conjunctivitis).

• Am. Samoa gearing up for a campaign to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in Am. Samoa. In partnership with PIHOA, CDC, and WHO. Mass Drug Administration trial run scheduled for 6/28/2018.

• CDC Technical Assistance arrived June 13, 2018. Will be here for three weeks to help reestablish/enhance notifiable, syndromic, arboviral, and event-based surveillance systems.

Next Steps

• N/A

Resource Needs/Requests of PHEP/ELC

• DOH LF Team to inquire funding support from ELC for up-coming MDA activities