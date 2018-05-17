17 May 2018

American Samoa UHC Zika & Dengue Situation Report (April 29 – May 13, 2018)

Report
from Government of American Samoa
Published on 14 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (414.99 KB)

Activities & General Updates

• Am. Samoa have not seen any ZIKV PCR positive cases since June 2016.

• Continue to see a decline in the ratio of samples that test positive for Dengue Virus infection.

• Am. Samoa continuing with weekly Unified Health Command meeting to update key leaders and inter departmental/agency partners.

• Dengue outbreak has been going on for 1 year (March 2017 – Present), 40 samples are sent to Hawaii State Lab weekly for confirmatory PCR testing for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya.

• Am. Samoa gearing up for a campaign to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in Am. Samoa. In partnership with PIHOA, CDC, and WHO.

• Request for CDC Career Epidemiologist Field Officer and Epi Aid for the USAPI, to come to Am. Samoa for 4 weeks to assist with surveillance activities have been approved by DOH Director and submitted.

Next Steps

• N/A

Resource Needs/Requests of PHEP

• N/A

