American Samoa UHC Zika & Dengue Situation Report (April 29 – May 13, 2018)
Activities & General Updates
• Am. Samoa have not seen any ZIKV PCR positive cases since June 2016.
• Continue to see a decline in the ratio of samples that test positive for Dengue Virus infection.
• Am. Samoa continuing with weekly Unified Health Command meeting to update key leaders and inter departmental/agency partners.
• Dengue outbreak has been going on for 1 year (March 2017 – Present), 40 samples are sent to Hawaii State Lab weekly for confirmatory PCR testing for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya.
• Am. Samoa gearing up for a campaign to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in Am. Samoa. In partnership with PIHOA, CDC, and WHO.
• Request for CDC Career Epidemiologist Field Officer and Epi Aid for the USAPI, to come to Am. Samoa for 4 weeks to assist with surveillance activities have been approved by DOH Director and submitted.
Next Steps
• N/A
Resource Needs/Requests of PHEP
• N/A