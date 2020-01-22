American Samoa Measles Outbreaks Situational Report for December 29, 2019 - January 18, 2020

Topline Messages

• Total number of cases to date: 12 laboratory confirmed via RT-PCR testing at Hawaii State Lab; 3 suspected cases with laboratory results pending • Measles transmission only on the island of Tutuila.

• Rash onset date for last laboratory confirmed measles case: December 31, 2019. Outbreak Declaration will be lifted after 2 incubation periods (42 days from 12/31/2019) without another laboratory confirmed case.

• American Samoa continues its campaign to vaccinate all school aged children. About 99% of children (12 months to 18 years old) with 1st dose of MMR, and 95% of children (4 to 18 years old) have completed 2 recommended doses of MMR.

• December 11, 2019 American Samoa began its campaign to vaccinate all adults with no evidence of MMR vaccine. To date 14,779 MMR doses administered (1,113 doses to children 6 months to 18 years old; 14,128 doses to adults 19 years and older).

• American Samoa continues to restrict entry at its borders from travelers via Samoa and Tonga. Travel permits are currently on hold. Travelers with transiting through Am. Samoa (less than 24hrs stay) may do so with the “OK Board” process . Proof of immunity against measles is required for entry from Apia, Samoa and Kingdom of Tonga • The Ban of all public gathering has been lifted, effective December 16, 2019.

• All School are now open. However, students without 1 dose of MMR will not be permitted to attend until proof of MMR is verified.