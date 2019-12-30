30 Dec 2019

American Samoa Measles Outbreaks Situational Report for December 15 – 28, 2019

Report
from Government of American Samoa
Published on 30 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (392.27 KB)

Topline Messages

• Total number of cases to date: 10 laboratory confirmed via RT-PCR testing at Hawaii State Lab; 4 suspected cases with laboratory results pending • Measles transmission only on the island of Tutuila.

• Rash onset date for last laboratory confirmed measles case: December 7, 2019. Outbreak Declaration will be lifted after 2 incubation periods (42 days from 12/7/2019) without another laboratory confirmed case.

• American Samoa continues its campaign to vaccinate all school aged children. About 98% of children (12 months to 18 years old) with 1st dose of MMR, and 90% of children (4 to 18 years old) have completed 2 recommended doses of MMR.

• December 11, 2019 American Samoa began its campaign to vaccinate all adults with no evidence of MMR vaccine. To date 12,932 MMR doses administered (780 doses to children 6 months to 18 years old; 12,152 doses to adults 19 years and older).

• American Samoa continues to restrict entry at its borders from travelers via Samoa and Tonga. Travel permits will require a 15-day review process. Proof of immunity against measles is required for entry from these locations • The Ban of all public gathering has been lifted, effective December 16, 2019

