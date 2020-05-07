Amata welcomes $1.2 Million FEMA tsunami grant for ASPA

Washington, D.C. — Tuesday, May 4, 2020 — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed a grant for American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) of over $1.2 million through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This award provides $1,200,749.98 in federal funding for the replacement project resulting from the destruction of the Satala Operations Building from 2009 tsunami damages (FEMA-DR-1859-AS Earthquake, Tsunami, and Flooding.)

“The historic 2009 tsunami is always in our memories,” said Aumua Amata. “This powerful natural disaster caused lasting personal loss to many families in our islands.”

“Thank you to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor for supporting this project,” she continued. “Congratulations to Governor Lolo Moliga, the Directors, Chairman Fonoti Perelini, and Acting Executive Director Wallon Young.”

This funding is being provided under authority of Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, through which Congress set out the general process for federal disaster assistance to states and territories.

DHS/FEMA directs funding for this project through American Samoa Government, which is obligated to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receives this award. The $1.2 million is a 90 percent federal cost share. Following American Samoa’s review process and upon receipt of documentation, they provide funds to the sub-recipient on a reimbursable basis.

ASPA is the development-oriented public utility providing electricity, water, wastewater and solid waste service with responsibility for American Samoa's public utility infrastructure.