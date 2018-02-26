26 Feb 2018

Airlink and its partners are responding to medical needs in American Samoa in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Gita

Tropical Cyclone Gita passed by American Samoa on February 10, 2018. The storm caused flooding and damages in American Samoa, Tonga, and later in New Zealand as an ex-cyclone. Widespread damage, power outages, and potable water issues in American Samoa prompted immediate medical concerns. In partnership with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and United, Airlink is transporting four Mobile Medics International volunteers to assist people affected by the cyclone. The team of medical professionals will provide door to door medical service and supplies in communities where the healthcare system has become overwhelmed by post-cyclone need. This is an ongoing response effort.

