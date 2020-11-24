Airlines Operating in the Pacific (Updated 24 November 2020)

Please note, although we endeavour to provide you with the most up to date information derived from various third parties an d sources, we cannot be held accountable for any inaccuracies or changes to this information. Inclusion of company information in this matrix does not imply any business relationship between the suppli er and WFP / Logistics Cluster, and is used solely as a determinant of services, and capacities. Logistics Cluster /WFP maintain complete impartiality and are not in a position to endorse, comment on any company's suitability as a reputable service provider.

If you have any updates to share, please email them to: pacific.logcluster@wfp.org