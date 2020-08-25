Algeria + 16 more
WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #13, 31 July - 13 August 2020
Highlights:
- As of 24 August, there were 1,173,051 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries in which WFP is active in the region. There has been a 14 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (11 August -- 24 August) and a 34 percent increase in cases over the last month (27 July -- 24 August).
- Following several months of suspension, livelihoods activities have started resuming in several countries in the region with precautionary measures in place. Furthermore, WFP is collaborating with other UN agencies, host governments and partners to prepare for the resumption of school feeding programmes during the upcoming academic year.
- In response to the Beirut port explosion on 4 August, WFP is mobilizing food assistance for vulnerable Lebanese people who have been affected by the triple shock of the Beirut port blast, COVID-19, and economic crisis, consisting of in-kind and cash-based transfers.
- A total of USD 1.34 billion is required for the region for the next six months (August 2020 to January 2021). This represents 53 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of USD 2.53 billion).