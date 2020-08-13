WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #12, 17 – 30 July 2020

Highlights:

As of 11 August, there were 989,812 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries in which WFP is active in the region. There has been a 13 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (28 July – 11 August) and a 39 percent increase in cases over the last month (11 July – 11 August).

According to a recent WFP analysis, pressure on food prices remains high in the countries of the region that have been facing economic crises even before COVID-19 pandemic. The market status in Lebanon, Sudan and Syria is at “crisis” level and the cost of the food basket in these countries more than doubled since June 2019. WFP supply chain continues to respond to partners’ requests for assistance, while monitoring and mitigating the affect the emergency is having on operations.

Livelihood activities are gradually resuming in countries such as Iraq and Lebanon where the governments have begun easing restrictions. WFP is recommencing activities while adhering to strict health safety measures.