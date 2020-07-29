WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #11, 3 July – 16 July

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 27 July, there were 878,030 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by this region. There has been a 19 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (12 July – 27 July) and a 44 percent increase in cases over the last month (28 June – 27 July).

During the reporting period, few countries continued easing COVID-19 restrictions in some regions of Algeria, Sudan and Turkey. However, several countries have extended lockdowns or re-imposed restrictions, such as some regions of Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and Palestine.

Total funding required for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) has risen to USD 10.3 billion in the July 2020 update, up from the USD 6.7 billion in May. The funding required for countries covered by this region is USD 251.3 million up to December 2020.