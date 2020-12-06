WFP Regional Bureau Cairo for Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #19, 22 October - 26 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 26 November, there were 3,014,517 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by RBC. There has been a 56 percent increase in cases over the last month (22 October – 26 November). The countries with the highest number of reported cases remain Iran (56 percent), Iraq (33 percent), Turkey (29 percent), and Jordan (13 percent). Following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, Iran, Jordan and Lebanon have re-introduced restrictions in November.

The region’s total requirements for the next six months (December 2020 to May 2021) amount to US$ 1.14 billion. This represents 47 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of US$ 2.42 billion).

WFP has been targeting over 10 million additional beneficiaries in the region due to COVID-19.

Due to the compounding effects of COVID-19, in November, WFP estimates that 54.5 million people are acutely food insecure in the region, up 2.8 percent from June estimates.1