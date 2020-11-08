WFP Regional Bureau Cairo for Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #18, 9-22 October 2020

Highlights:

As of 01 November, there were 2,158,820 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by RBC. There has been a 15 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (18 October – 01 November) and a 25 percent increase in cases over the last month (04 October – 01 November).

A total of USD 1.27 billion is required for the region for the next six months (November 2020 to April 2021). This represents 52 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of USD 2.46 billion). Countries with the highest level of funding needs are Algeria, Egypt and Jordan.