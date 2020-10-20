WFP Regional Bureau Cairo for Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #17, 25 September- 8 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 18 October, there were 2,022,075 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries where WFP is active in the region. There has been a 16 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (04 -18 October) and a 33 percent increase in cases over the last month (20 September – 18 October).

According to the September Update to the WFP Global Response to COVID-19, the number of beneficiaries in the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa WFP is targeting with assistance has increased from 9.4 million to 9.8 million compared to June.

A total of USD 1.07 billion is required for the region for the next six months (October 2020 to March 2021). This represents 43 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of USD 2.49 billion). Countries with the highest level of funding needs are Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan, Egypt, Turkey and Palestine.