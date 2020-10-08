WFP Regional Bureau Cairo for Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #16, 10-24 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 4 October, there were 1,744,995 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries where WFP is active in the region. There has been a 15 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (20 September – 4 October) and a 32 percent increase in cases over the last month (6 September – 4 October).

With the lifting of lockdowns and easing of public health measures, several countries in the region are facing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, including Tunisia, Palestine, Libya, Turkey and Jordan.

A total of USD 1.7 billion is required to maintain WFP activities in the region for the next six months (October 2020 to March 2021). This represents 66 percent of the total requirements for the same period (of USD 2.7 billion).