WFP Algeria - COVID-19 Household Impact Survey - Preliminary results

Highlights

• Poor Food Consumption Score was registered at 26 % of households interviewed, 51 % at borderline score, a clear deterioration in comparison to the project baseline and latest monitoring data.

• Access to basic humanitarian assistance has been guaranteed under restriction of movements and with intensive sensitization campaigns and mobilization of humanitarian partners,

• Local authorities have taken all possible measures to prevent unjustified price increases, including the opening of points of sale to sell agricultural produce at reasonable prices.

Why this assessment?

The COVID-19 pandemic and its related containment and mitigation measures are expected to disproportionately affect livelihoods in contexts with limited capacity, such as the Tindouf refugee camps. It is having far-reaching impacts on people’s ability to meet critical needs around the world and is likely to exacerbate the already difficult situation faced by the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria.

The COVID-19 household survey was launched by WFP in coordination with UNHCR and the Tindouf camp authorities to rapidly gather data on the potential impact on Sahrawi refugees’ access to humanitarian assistance and their food security. Data was collected with support of NGO CISP from 24 to 30 April 2020 in all 5 refugee camps through interviews.